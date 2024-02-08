Denyer can't wait to get behind the wheel of new Lamborghini

IT'S the 10 year anniversary of Grant Denyer's class victory at the Bathurst 12 Hour and the perfect occasion for the Perthville driver to secure his second trip to the top of the Mount Panorama podium.
When Denyer lines up for another crack at the Australian enduro challenge on February 18 he'll be joining an identical lineup to the one that has taken on the last two editions of the 12 Hour.
He'll once again partner David Wall, Tony D'Alberto and car owner Adrian Deitz in the Class A Silver category.
The quartet will be hoping for better luck to come their way in this month's race after suspension issues brought their 2023 race to an end after 70 laps.
However, the team have shown they've got what it takes to get the job done, having finished fifth overall in the 2022 edition.
The proven driver combination will be bolstered by a brand new Lamborghini Huracan - the only entry for the manufacturer on this year's grid.
Denyer is looking to add to his 2014 success in the invitational category where he claimed the class win alongside Adam Gowans, Garry Jacobson and Andrew Miedecke.
Having a brand new piece of machinery to pilot is an exciting prospect for Denyer, especially when it's with a group of drivers he knows well
"I've done a lot of racing with Tony D'Alberto over the years. We've won the GT3 Championship and the production car championship together," he said.
"Adrian Deitz is a fantastic gentleman driver who has re-invested in a brand new Lamborghini, and he's committed to that brand.
"Together with David Wall it's a great little combo, and as a local it's such a privilege to share such a delicious piece of tar with some of the world's best drivers and motor vehicles.
"Getting to drive a brand new Lamborghini at Mount Panorama is too good to refuse. It's one of life's great experiences. I'm over the moon. It's a very special opportunity."
Denyer has experienced all the highs and lows that the 12 Hour has to offer.
Having come so close to an outright success in the past it spurs him on to chase glory year after year.
"I've finished second outright in this race before but never won it so it's on the bucket list to achieve," he said.
"It's a hell of a hard race to do. So much happens over the course of 12 hours, especially at Mount Panorama. It's a gnarly beast of a track. It'd be a big feather in the cap.
"As a boy growing up the 12 Hour was the first real racetrack event I went to. I slept in the back seat of a Toyota Corolla, shared a car with my uncle and travelled up from the country to watch it.
"It's got a fond place in my heart, so to be in this calibre of car as a driver all these years later is pretty special."
Towards the end of last year Wall Racing took delivery of the first Huracan GT3 Evo 2 to arrive on Australian shores.
With a new spin on its eye-catching red and white livery the car is sure to turn heads for multiple reasons.
"You can feel how improved it is. It's got more downforce but it's slipperier in a straight line," Denyer said.
"Its top speed should be higher and it's got more stability. The rear of the car should be planted through that highly committed stuff over the top of the mountain and should overall be easier to drive.
"It's already showing signs of being a powerful force. Providing that lady luck is on our side hopefully we can drag a result out of it."
