It's a date: Join our afternoon tea and you might end up joining us as a driver

IN a world that often seems to be moving at breakneck speed, finding time to give back to the community can be a challenge.
However, the rewards of volunteering are immeasurable, not only for the recipients but also for the volunteers themselves.
Bathurst Community Transport, a vital organisation that provides essential transport services to the community, is calling on individuals to join the ranks and make a positive impact.
Volunteering offers a myriad of benefits, from fostering a sense of purpose and belonging to improving mental and physical wellbeing.
The act of selflessly contributing time and skills can create a ripple effect, building stronger communities and fostering a sense of unity.
Bathurst Community Transport, a lifeline for many local residents, relies on the dedication of volunteers to ensure the smooth operation of its services.
The upcoming Volunteer Information Afternoon Tea on Thursday, February 29, at 2pm, is a golden opportunity for individuals to explore how they can actively contribute to their community.
Bathurst Community Transport volunteers can drive as little or as often as they would like and do short trips to Orange or the longer trips to Sydney if they choose.
This afternoon tea, hosted at 16 Vale Road, will serve as a great opportunity for potential volunteers to learn about the various roles available, the impact of their contribution, and the rewarding experiences that come with being part of Bathurst Community Transport.
Whether it's assisting with transportation for those in need or contributing administrative skills, volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the organisation can continue its valuable work.
By attending the Volunteer Information Afternoon Tea, participants will gain insights into the organisation's operations but also become integral contributors to the wellbeing of their community.
Step into the world of volunteering and discover the joy of making a difference.
Mark your calendars for February 29 at 2pm and join Bathurst Community Transport in building a stronger, more connected community.
For more information and to RSVP, please call 6331 3322.
