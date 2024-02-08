Western Advocate
Excitement of Tarsha Gale debut beginning to sink in for Lee

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 8 2024 - 6:30pm
HOURS of training, travel and focus have led Bathurst's Zoe Lee to her first taste of Tarsha Gale rugby league for the Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy side.

