Excitement of Tarsha Gale debut beginning to sink in for Lee

HOURS of training, travel and focus have led Bathurst's Zoe Lee to her first taste of Tarsha Gale rugby league for the Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy side.
The Panorama Platypi premiership winner came off the bench in the Roosters' dominant 38-4 win over the North Sydney Bears half an hour on the field during an exciting debut at Hills Grammar.
It's a journey for Lee that can be traced back towards the end of 2022 when she was scouted for a spot in the Roosters' under 17s development squad.
From there she took the step up to the Roosters' Tarsha Gale train-on squad last November, putting herself within reach of a debut with the club.
It was only following the round one game against the Bears that it truly began to sink in for Lee, 17, that she'd made such a significant step in her career.
"We had two trials before they did the cuts. The coaches rang everyone after that to let everyone know if they'd made it or not," she said.
"I was at training and I'd learned that I'd got a spot on the bench. When the coach told me I didn't really have a reaction, because I'd never experienced anything like that before.
"Then after the game I felt so grateful for the opportunity. It was only after full-time that I'd realised how big that opportunity was."
Lee joins a Roosters squad who have been one of the benchmarks in the Tarsha Gale Cup since its establishment in 2017.
The Indigenous Academy will be shooting for its third straight premiership this year, and Lee said it's great to learn from a group of quality staff and players.
"It's certainly a lot faster than out here but it was so good. Everyone out there knows their roles and what they need to do," she said.
"I'm obviously one of the youngest girls there, since it's an under 19s comp. There's a lot of girls who have grand final experience, so it's great learning from them about what's expected of you."
The year 12 Bathurst High School student made a commitment to herself this season that she would put everything she had into improving her game.
Lee trains twice a week in Sydney and wants to ensure she's making the most of every minute.
"When I got scouted that's when I realised there was a pathway for me to make a career out of it. I got scouted in 2022 to go up and be a part of the development squad," she said.
"But I didn't really grasp that chance with two hands and kind of let it slide away. This year I've put a lot more commitment into it, and the team is seeing that. I think I have the chance to go far and I really want to work towards that.
"Everyone's been really supportive. I've had family come down for my trials and games.
"I've got the school and my gym behind me as well. It's been so good."
Lee has been named to come off the bench again for this Saturday's second round match against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
Sarah Morley (St George Illawarra Dragons) is the other Bathurst player who debuted in round one, enjoying the starting halfback role in her side's match with the Penrith Panthers.
Bathurst's Faith Ryder is also a part of the Panthers squad this year, and will make her season debut on the wing against the Rabbitohs on Saturday.
