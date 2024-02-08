Last call at the aqua park after a troubled season at Chifley Dam

TIME is running out if you haven't made your way out to the Bathurst Aqua Park in recent months.
The owners of the park have made the decision to close on Sunday, February 11, several weeks earlier than originally intended.
Michael Hickey said the decision was, in part, due to the difficult season the park has had and the end of the summer school holidays.
Bathurst Aqua Park was forced to close for a month over December and January due to high levels of blue green algae being detected in the water.
The park was allowed to reopen from January 5, 2024, but it meant the peak time for the facility was lost.
It's a shame for the owners, as they were pleased with the patronage seen during the weeks the park was in operation.
"I think if we were open for those four weeks, I reckon this would have been maybe our best season," Mr Hickey said.
He hopes people will make the most of the last weekend at Chifley Dam, where the park will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 10.45am.
The last session commences at 3pm and there is no need to book tickets in advance.
While the events of the 2023-24 season cannot be undone, Mr Hickey remains hopeful a solution can be implemented that prevents a repeat.
During the four-week closure, he was critical of Bathurst Regional Council's water testing regime at Chifley Dam.
Once samples are collected, they are sent off to a lab several hours away from Bathurst for testing, and it usually takes seven to 10 days for results to be returned.
If high levels of blue green algae are detected, the council issues a red level alert, which triggers the closure of the dam to all water-related recreational activities, including the aqua park.
The council then requires two consecutive tests to show the presence of blue green algae has reduced to a safe level before the dam activities can resume.
Mr Hickey's criticism centres on how long it takes to get results after samples are taken.
By the time the council is aware that a red level alert needs to be issued, people will have been frolicking in that same water for a week or more.
And while the council is waiting for the next round of samples to be tested, the presence of blue green algae might have dropped to a level whereby people could safely use the dam, but can't because it remains shut.
Council's director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, has previously defended the turnaround time, saying, "it requires this amount of time to undertake an accurate analysis".
But Mr Hickey maintains that a new testing regime that returns results fast is what's needed, and this would benefit both his business and general dam users.
While he is eager to bring the aqua park back for another season towards the end of 2024, he is hesitant to do it if the testing regime isn't improved.
"For me to come back and get this right, we've got to have it resolved," Mr Hickey said.
"We want everything in place for us to come back."
He continues to advocate for the use of probes, which he said would provide instantaneous and accurate results.
"We need to do the probe testing at our park so you can get live results, and that can be sent back to the council live as we're testing. That's at our cost," he said.
"... We've got to make sure the water we're using for our guys is safe."
