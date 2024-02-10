Hungry for a change? There's something new on the menu for breakfast | Tuned In

2MCE Breakfast is off to a fresh start in 2024, with a new start time, new stories and new music.
From 7am every day, you'll hear the voices of your community featured in a range of local stories from around Bathurst and Orange.
Volunteer presenters Donald, Kerry, Ron, Sharon and Tim will bring you a mix of music and community news and information.
You'll hear interviews with local leaders from a diverse range of community groups and organisations, and from different levels of government.
We'll also be featuring volunteer organisations from around our community, thanks to our partnership with the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre.
2MCE loves to support local music, and you'll hear many of our local artists in our playlist, such as Smith and Jones, The Safety of Life at Sea, Kris Schubert, Andy Nelson, and The Mirandas.
A special thank you to The Safety of Life at Sea for providing the music that will open our Breakfast show every morning.
As a community broadcaster, we aim to sound different to other media services and feature engaging stories and content you might not hear elsewhere.
You can tune into 2MCE Breakfast on 92.3 in Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or via the Community Radio Plus app.
DO you like talking to interesting people from around our community? You may like to get involved with the 2MCE Breakfast team.
We're looking for volunteers to support the production of interviews with community groups.
You could produce as few as one interview a week.
If you don't have any radio production experience, you will be supported in learning how to record and edit an interview.
To find out more, contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.