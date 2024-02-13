Man tries to quench his thirst with two stolen energy drinks

A MAN who helped himself to a pair of energy drinks on his way out of a supermarket has told a court he did it because he was thirsty.
Darren Phillip Hall, 54, of Greville Street, Kelso submitted a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to a charge of shoplifting.
Hall was at Woolworths in the Bathurst City Centre shopping complex around 11.45am on December 15, 2023 when he stole two 'Mother' energy drinks, court papers say.
As Hall was leaving the supermarket, he was spoken to by police.
The court heard Hall admitted to taking the cans - which were worth $5.50 - and said he did it because he was thirsty.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Hall had written to the court to admit his guilt instead of appearing in person.
"[It was] a stupid decision ... I realised that doing this was a very stupid thing to do," Hall wrote.
Ms Ellis read the charge aloud in open court before she convicted Hall.
He was also fined $250.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.