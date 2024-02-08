Bathurst girls to benefit from golfing scholarship program

BATHURST'S top junior women's golfers will have the opportunity to take their game to a new level as part of a new scholarship program.
Six Bathurst Golf Club juniors have been the beneficiaries of funding from the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF), allowing them to receive regular coaching sessions across the course of a full year.
Lola Lamb, Maiv Dorman, Priya Singh, Nicole Hall, Billie Redman-Harrison and Blaire Harrison will be the club's six juniors taking part in the program throughout 2024.
The scholarship program is part of a nationwide campaign, open to girls aged between 8 and 16.
Junior committee member Jane Mitchell said it's great to see girls in Bathurst given such an opportunity to better their game.
"We're thrilled to see six girls starting this year. Every fortnight throughout the term there will be a one hour coaching session and they'll have the chance to do other activities so they're out there playing golf," she said.
"By the end of the program we're hoping that they'll have picked up skills and really be enjoying their golf and want to keep playing.
"Some of the girls who have received scholarships already have experience playing golf, while others have less experience, so there's some variation in the group."
Mitchell said the program is also about more than just building up golfing skills.
"Our goal at Bathurst is to create an environment for the girls that is fun, friendly and supportive. We want our scholarship holders not just to learn a few golf skills, but to really enjoy this experience, to enjoy playing golf, and to make friends through the process," she said.
"A key component of the program is that it runs for an entire year and involves 24 coaching sessions, as well various other opportunities to play golf."
The scholarship program was launched at the Bathurst Golf Club on Wednesday, where each scholarship holder was presented with a T-shirt by club professional Matt Barrett and women's club captain Gaye Withers.
