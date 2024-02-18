Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Bloke brags about having drugs as he stands outside of a pub drinking beer

By Court Reporter
Updated February 18 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STANDING outside of a pub bragging about having drugs has seen a 28-year-old man face court for his first criminal charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.