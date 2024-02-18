Bloke brags about having drugs as he stands outside of a pub drinking beer

STANDING outside of a pub bragging about having drugs has seen a 28-year-old man face court for his first criminal charge.
Andre Willot-Hawkins of Rayburn Drive, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug and having goods suspected of being stolen.
Documents tendered to the court state police responded to a report that said a man was bragging about having drugs whilst at the Family Hotel on November 3, 2023.
Police went to the pub around 9pm and saw Willot-Hawkins - who matched the description - standing out the front drinking a beer.
Willot-Hawkins admitted to police he had drugs, so he was taken to the side of the building.
Court papers say police then did a search and found Willot-Hawkins had two clear plastic bags inside his wallet, along with $2740 in cash.
When asked about the drugs, Willot-Hawkins told police it was cocaine and that he intended to use it himself.
As for the cash, he said he withdrew the money from his own account.
Willot-Hawkins was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Police then found the drugs weighed 2.30 grams in total.
Solicitor Evan Dowd said during submissions that this was his client's first offence, and asked the court to consider dealing with Willot-Hawkins by way of a fine.
"It's a pity this happened but perhaps this is a circuit breaker to stop any other issues," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Willot-Hawkins was fined $800 and placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
