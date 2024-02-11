It's going to be a super day at the Family Hotel

THIS year's Super Bowl might be the biggest one yet in terms of viewership.
Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in 58th edition and while the match is America's number one event, it does get a few eyes down under.
That's even the case in Bathurst, where a small band of fans congregate at the Family Hotel ever year.
And their numbers are growing and this year will be no different, especially with the extra draw-card of Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Cletis Carr, the event organiser at the Family Hotel and a American himself, said it's always a great event.
"The event is growing every year and there'll be more attention with Taylor Swift," he said.
"We'll be expecting about 50-ish, which is not bad for a Monday morning."
And who knows, Taylor Swift may even make a guest appearance in the half-time show.
"Usher has been confirmed for the half-time show, but they usually have more than one act, so there's speculation Taylor Swift will make a special appearance," Mr Carr said said.
"It seems too likely. It's unusual we haven't had more announcements for the half-time show."
Mr Carr's father's family is from Kansas City, Missouri, so he's always been a Chiefs fan.
And while he'll no doubt be supporting the Chiefs, he's expecting a close game.
"It's looking pretty neck and neck at the moment," he said.
"The 49ers are having a good end to the season."
The Family Hotel will have a few slightly different items on the menu, with wings and loaded hot dogs.
Doors are open from 10am, with the game kicking-off at 10.30am.
