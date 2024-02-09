Individual and relay success for Bathurst club at championships

Bathurst City Swim Club saw 21 of its members compete at last weekend's Mountains and Plains Summer Swimming Championships at Lithgow, where they enjoyed a mixture of individual and team success.
Over the weekend the club's swimmers displayed great sportsmanship and collected many podium places, personal bests and NSW Country Championship qualifying times to add to their collection.
The weekend saw Lyndall Peychers earn herself the 11 years girls champion while Brooklyn Whalan, 13, had success in the pool and bought home the open girls champion shield.
A big positive for the club over the weekend were the relays, which gave some of Bathurst City's younger and new swimmers a chance to be part of their first ever relay teams for our club, with some great results.
Bathurst City's open 10 x 50 metres freestyle relay came away with the win earning themselves the Touzell memorial shield, in what was a proud moment for the club.
It was a hot one in and out of the pool, with 247 swimmers taking part in the event and 16 clubs involved, spanning from Lower Blue Mountains all the way out to Lake Cargelligo.
Bathurst City head coach Zofia Mara, who attended the championships, was extremely happy with the results considering the hot conditions.
Her squad has been training hard over the course of the season and they are doing well considering they're at the tail end of the summer season.
The Lithgow event was also a Speedo Sprint series which allows swimmers to enter and compete in the NSW speedo sprint Finals held early next month if finishing in the top 4 of the sprint races.
Next week the club will be sending 11 of its best swimmers to the NSW Country Championships, which will be held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from February 16 to 18.
