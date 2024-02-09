Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Individual and relay success for Bathurst club at championships

February 9 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst City Swim Club saw 21 of its members compete at last weekend's Mountains and Plains Summer Swimming Championships at Lithgow, where they enjoyed a mixture of individual and team success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.