'Because we can': CWNet expanding affordable internet to Bathurst CBD

HIGH-SPEED internet at lower prices from familiar faces - that's what you can expect from locally owned and operated wireless internet service provider CWNet.
The business, which was previously running under a different name, is owned by local couple James and Josie Drummond and has been operating for around four years.
During this time, it has only been up and running from Bathurst's surrounding suburbs, but it will soon be expanding to the CBD.
And it all started from a simple question that the couple asked themselves.
"Why not?" Mr Drummond said.
"And now we do it because we can," Mrs Drummond added.
"People were going from previous internet types to satellite internet out of town, and the thought was 'this service isn't very good, we can do it better', and we can, so we did."
Since then, the duo have been servicing Peel, Wattle Flat, Sofala, Freemantle, Billywillinga, and other out-of-town areas.
But now, an opportunity has been presented to them that is too good of a deal to let slip, and new technology has meant that the couple are now able to compete with the other internet providers in the Bathurst city centre.
"That wasn't previously available, and now it is, so the last few months, I've been spending a lot of money and working on that with the aim of bringing more affordable internet to town," Mr Drummond said.
And, though the service has no intention to compete with the variety of speed options offered by bigger companies, they will still be able to deliver fast internet, all for cheaper prices.
"Its a great service for everyone," they said.
And the best part is that it's all Bathurst owned and run, which means high-calibre customer service.
"It's good customer service, if you call us, the phone is in my pocket, you're calling me, you're not calling a call-centre," Mrs Drummond said.
This means that any issues, inquiries or improvements can be made quickly and carefully.
But according to Mr Drummond, there is one slight setback to the internet type, but it can all be overcome with just a quick phone call.
"It's fixed-wireless, so we need to see the houses which can be a bit of a downfall, but we could still cover probably about 70 per cent of Bathurst," he said.
"We can't get to every house, but don't assume that we can or can't, just give us a ring."
The duo, who currently work from home when not building internet towers or setting up the wireless programming, are also looking to expand into an office in the future.
For now, while they are still finessing the finishing touches to their Bathurst city launch, the couple encouraged people and to check out all CWNet has to offer by visiting the website.
