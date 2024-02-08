Proctor Park was once a mecca for this A-League star striker

WHEN she was budding her trade in the junior system of Manly United, Sophie Harding would regularly make the trip to Bathurst every pre-season.
It was the Proctor Park Challenge - an annual Bathurst-based pre-season girls soccer carnival - that brought the star Western Sydney Wanderers striker Harding to the Central West.
She described those years coming to Bathurst as some of the "happiest" in her junior career.
"I'd come out here every year in primary school. It was always good, but it was sometimes a bit muddy," she said.
"It was some of the happiest days, those tournaments. We always used to come to small towns like Bathurst, Armidale or Albury for those kinds of tournaments.
"I think staying in a little hotel with my mum in my early years was a good memory."
It was also a great bonding experience for her new teammates and some of those players she still plays with.
"I think there was good bonding, being out here," she said.
"It was always the funnest memories coming out here with your team, to a small country town.
"I think a lot of the girls that I played with in those tournaments I still play with now, so it's pretty cool."
Harding, alongside her Wanderers teammates, will be in action at Bathurst on Friday, for the round 16 A-League Women match against the Newcastle Jets.
It's the first time an A-League match of any kind has been in Bathurst since January 2012, when Adelaide Untied and Newcastle played out a 1-all draw at Carrington Park in the men's competition.
For many A-League fans living in Bathurst, being able to watch top-level soccer is not usually the norm.
So that's why Harding knows how important Friday night's match will be for the local community.
"After the World Cup, so many people have been going crazy about women's football," she said.
"For kids that live in smaller towns or more remote areas, I think this is a great opportunity for them to meet those players.
"It's even exciting for us. It's very nice to meet such passionate kids, when we come to towns like this, especially when they don't get to have this opportunity often."
With eight goals to her name this season, Harding is joint-third highest in the A-League Women goal scoring charts.
But she's gone four games without a goal, her last scoring contribution being back on January 7 with a double away at Perth Glory.
So no doubt Harding will be keen to find the back of the net in Friday's match at Carrington Park, especially as it's against her former team in the Newcastle Jets.
"I've had a few games off a goal, so I'm due for another one again," she said.
"I've had a good role and I've been involved in a lot of other players' goals, so it's been good."
Up against her former team, Harding believes it'll add a bit more to the fixture.
"It definitely adds a little bit of friendly fire," she said.
"Newcastle are a good team, but I'm very happy with where I'm at.
"To get a goal against them and a win would be good."
Friday night's match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets kicks-off at 7pm at Carrington Park.
Gates open at 5pm, before a Bathurst All-Stars curtain-raiser match gets underway at 5.15pm, featuring a mixture of female footballers from across the city.
Tickets remain on sale via Bathurst Regional Council's website.
