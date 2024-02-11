Western Advocate
Our History

Eight was enough - and the annual procession made that clear | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 11 2024 - 5:00pm
Taking to the streets to make a point in 1914.
OUR photo this week is of the Eight Hour Day procession as it wound its way through Bathurst on Monday, October 19, 1914. The extended line-up was usually very colourful, featuring various horse-drawn floats and groups of tradesmen marching behind. Albert Gregory, who took this image, photographed the annual Eight Hour Day procession for a number of years.

All trades met at the railway station at 10am before marching to William Street, thence to Piper, George, Durham, then again to William, to Howick, then to George, to Russell, to William, then to the Sports Ground.

