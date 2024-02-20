Bike ride around Kelso with tin of pot cut short by cops

RIDING around on a push bike with a tin of cannabis has cost a drug user over one thousand dollars after he declined to participate in a treatment program.
Rowen Neil Ross, 46, of Seymour Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to having drugs.
According to court documents, police were patrolling the Kelso area about 8.30pm on November 11, 2023 when they saw Ross riding a pushbike while holding a torch along Sydney Road.
Ross turned onto Boyd Street, where police tried to stop him, but he made a swift turn back onto Sydney Road.
Police then pulled their vehicle up beside Ross and got out.
"I know you're (expletive) cops, what do you want?" Ross said.
After searching Ross' identification in the police system, officers discovered he had recent intel for drug use and supply in Bathurst, court papers say.
"You can search me if you want," Ross said after telling police he had no drugs.
The court heard police then found a small white tin in Ross' bag with cannabis.
"Oh yeah, sorry Chief. That's got a bit of smoke, I forgot it was in there," Ross said.
The drugs were taken to Bathurst Police Station, where they were found to weigh 18.53 grams.
During Ross' court appearance, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis gave him the option of participating in the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program.
But, he "took the easy route", according to Ms Ellis, and was fined $1200 instead.
Ross was also convicted of the charge.
