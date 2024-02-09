Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Historic gems ready for new owners: These properties are up for auction

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S something special about a little slice of history in the modern world, and Elders Emms Mooney has two perfect properties up for auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.