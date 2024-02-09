Historic gems ready for new owners: These properties are up for auction

THERE'S something special about a little slice of history in the modern world, and Elders Emms Mooney has two perfect properties up for auction.
The first is a historic gem that's history dates back to 1864.
Nestled in the heart of Bathurst, this home located at 227 William Street is known as The Lindens.
Exuding charm, character and a timeless elegance, this property was once home to James Rutherford - a partner in the Cobb & Co transport company.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home has high ceilings, beautiful features and finishes throughout, a pool and an underground cellar/storage room.
It also features a granny flat with its own renovated bathroom, perfect for guests to visit.
With decorative details inside and beautiful established gardens outside with a paved barbecue area, this property received a Bathurst District Historic Society Best Preserved Town House award.
For anyone interested in owning a piece of Bathurst history or seeing the beauty of the home themselves, The Lindens will have an open house on Saturday, February 10, from 11.45am to 12.15pm.
Then, it will go up for auction at 10.30am on February 16.
Meanwhile, a little out of Bathurst along the Bridle Track, sits a property deemed by Elders agents to be the perfect little farm.
Spanning a touch over 425 acres, Boxwood is a beautiful property located at 181 The Bridle Track, Duramana.
With amazing views from every angle, this farm is ready for its new owners to capitalise on its potential.
The historic homestead dates back to the 1850s, and has been held in the same family for the past five generations.
With established facilities including a woolshed, sheep yards, hay sheds, machinery sheds and securely-fenced paddocks, the property is perfect for someone looking to farm sheep - but could also easily be used for other purposes.
And with an abundance of water, including 38 stock water dams, two underground bores and two 90,000-litre concrete tanks, stock will not be short of a drink.
Boxwood has a rich legacy and represents more than just a property.
It's a lifestyle and a piece of history that is ready for new people to call it home.
The property goes up for auction on March 8, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.