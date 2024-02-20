Drunken episode that led to smashed window puts man's drinking in spotlight

AN "out of the ordinary" drunken episode that ended with a smashed laundry window has called a 32-year-old man's alcohol use into question.
Izak Peters of Lambert Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to plead guilty to damaging property.
Court documents state Peters called the victim around 7pm on October 28, 2023 and said he needed to get into a house.
After being told he could climb in through the bathroom window, Peters sent a message that read "I'm ganna [sic] break the laundry window, grab my (expletive) and leave... that's ficked [sic] up".
The court heard Peters then sent a photo of the broken laundry window.
Police went to the South Bathurst home about 20 minutes later following a report from the victim.
Upon arrival, officers saw a number of people gathered outside of the home, including Peters.
"Yes I broke the window, it's my house," he said.
After leaving to speak with the victim, police tried a number times to arrest Peters but were unsuccessful.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp told the court her client had been drinking with family that night and got to a drunken state that was "out of the ordinary for him".
Upon reading Peters' criminal history, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said all things were pointing towards him having a problem with alcohol.
"It was a bit extreme ... Would you be here if it wasn't for alcohol?" Ms Ellis said.
Peters was placed on a community correction order for one year, with the condition he has no alcohol for three months.
