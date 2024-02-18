Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Good News

'Plenty more to come': Vivability unveils kitchen, looks ahead to next CBD project

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated February 18 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS the ribbon was cut on a new $40,000 kitchen at Vivability's existing cafe in the CBD recently, the organisation had one eye on the opening of its next business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.