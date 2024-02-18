'Plenty more to come': Vivability unveils kitchen, looks ahead to next CBD project

AS the ribbon was cut on a new $40,000 kitchen at Vivability's existing cafe in the CBD recently, the organisation had one eye on the opening of its next business.
"We've got plenty more to come," Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham told the crowd that had gathered at Cafe Viva.
He was referring to Vivability's plans for the former ambulance station building that has sat vacant in William Street since mid-2019.
"The ambulance station will have a new coffee lounge/cocktail bar and that will employ another two groups of people with disabilities to broaden the scope of employment," Mr Packham said.
The kitchen addition at Cafe Viva, which is on the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, was funded by $40,000 from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
"When we moved into the parish centre, it had an old kitchen and it didn't comply with any of the council health regulations in terms of cooking any food," Mr Packham said.
"So the food that we've served at the cafe has really been food that we've bought from other suppliers."
The kitchen refurbishment - which he said had "really come together in the last two weeks" - will give Cafe Viva "a wider range of food options and allows us to expand the employment for people with disabilities", Mr Packham said.
At the kitchen renovation ribbon cutting was Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation executive officer Carly Bush and chair Ross Griffiths, as well as foundation directors.
Mr Griffiths said the foundation was "very impressed" with Vivability and Cafe Viva and the employment that it provides for those with disabilities at award wages.
That "led to us thinking that we should support them", he said.
Mr Griffiths said the foundation was also impressed that Vivability had "been able to do so much" with the $40,000.
"They have been using their contacts and associates to do a lot of work," he said.
"We like those organisations that are helped by volunteers."
In his speech at the kitchen opening, Mr Packham emphasised that Cafe Viva is a partnership with the Cathedral Parish.
"It stemmed from an idea and then a quick conversation with Father Paul [Devitt] and it came together quite quickly," he said.
"I think it's a great partnership and I think we do best when we enter into a partnership."
CAFE Viva opened in late 2022 with the aim of providing employment to the disability support service's clients who have an interest in working in hospitality.
When it celebrated its first anniversary in October 2023, it was providing employment for 17 people.
Vivability announced in December 2023 that it had plans to open a cafe that morphs into a cocktail bar in the evenings in the old ambulance station building in William Street.
