Teen punches, kicks woman in heated 'blackout rage' over her drug use

PUNCHING a woman and throwing an Xbox against a wall in a "blackout rage" over drugs has seen a teen convicted of a set of charges.
Britney Battersby, 19, of Stewart Street, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 of common assault and damaging property.
Battersby and the victim got into an argument during the morning hours of November 22, 2023 when she admitted to recently using 'ice' after being six weeks clean, court papers state.
After a verbal argument, Battersby went to her bedroom and began to throw her belongings against the wall, which left a small hole and several marks.
The court heard the victim walked into the bedroom and was tackled by Battersby.
Battersby began punching the woman in the face and kicking her, before the victim pushed Battersby off and ran to a separate room.
After Battersby left the home, police arrived and spoke with the victim.
Then, they found Battersby.
"I went into a blackout rage and started assaulting her," Battersby said.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges against Battersby aloud in open court before she found them proved in her absence.
Battersby was fined $2000.
