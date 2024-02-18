Bloke hides bag of meth in shoes before he's searched by cops

A MAN who was busted with a bag of meth shortly after leaving a 'suspected drug house' has had his day in court.
Raymond Bruce Beale, 46, of Payne Close, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 of having an illegal drug.
Police were patrolling the Kelso area about 3.20pm on December 6, 2023 when they saw Beale walking along Bonnor Street, court papers state.
Beale was then seen walking to the front of what police described as a suspected drug supply home, before he was seen leaving the property a short time later.
After he was approached by police, Beale said he went to "get on tick" but 'they' weren't home.
The court heard police did checks on their database and formed the suspicion Beale had drugs.
During a search, Beale was taking his shoes and socks off when he took a small bag and tried to hide it in his hand.
Beale told police it was 0.35 grams of methamphetamine that he had bought for $50.
Court documents say Beale was given a court notice before police went back to the station and weighed the drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Beale aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Beale was fined $800.
