National championship-bound teammates set to become rivals

THEY'RE four schoolmates who recently booked their tickets to a national championship together, but this weekend they'll be on opposite ends of the court.
The Mackillop College trio of Danika Breen, Brianna Sufong, Elka Lee and Mackenzie O'Brien are still on a high from their recent success at the Basketball NSW 3x3 Big Hustle State Championships.
The group's record of four wins from seven games at the tournament was strong to see them progress through to the national championships at Perth from March 28 to April 1.
But before that all gets underway they'll get their Western Junior League under 18s season started this weekend in Griffith.
Breen, Sufong and O'Brien will be part of the Bathurst Goldminers girls team making a return to WJL, after the association didn't field an 18s girls side in 2023, while Lee suits up for the Lithgow Lazers.
They'll be taking on one another on Sunday morning and will be looking forward to writing a new chapter in a friendly rivalry.
They four friends showed great chemistry at the 3x3 State Championships and are already keen for their upcoming trip to the other side of the country.
"We had a lot of fun. We didn't actually know that we were going to play against all of New South Wales to try and make it to nationals, we just thought we'd go there for a bit of fun," Breen said.
"We finished second last in our pool but we ended up getting a bit lucky coming up against the Pool A girls. We thought we'd come third but then we found out that we'd come third. That was really exciting," Sufong said.
"We only expected to go there and play three games before coming home. We ended up playing seven in the end."
The four girls haven't had any experience with the three-on-three variant of the game before but adapted well to the different play style.
"It was pretty rough, and you only play for 10 minutes. It's played in a half court and it's quite fast," O'Brien said.
"It was quite physical too but really fun. We only normally play regular basketball so this was all new for us."
Lee said it was great to join forces with her friends for the state competition.
"I go to school with the other girls. We're all in the same grade, and last year we were all in the same class as well," she said.
"They asked me if I wanted to join their team for the 3x3 and I said I'd be happy to."
The Goldminers girls will face Leeton Eagles, West Wyalong Wildcats and hosts Griffith Demons over a busy Saturday of basketball before returning the next day to face the Lee and the Lazers.
Round 2 sees WJL action returning to the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium (plus other venues) across the weekend of March 9 and 10.
