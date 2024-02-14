'Too good an opportunity': How the South Bathurst Butcher changed hands

IT was the pub conversation that led to a Rocket Street institution changing hands.
Kyle Keen had been "half-thinking" about giving butchering away and trying something else, having been in the trade since he left school, but then something unexpected came up.
"I was talking to Graham [South Bathurst Butcher owner Graham "Butch" Sommer] down at the pub and he offered the shop to us," Mr Keen said.
"I only live a few minutes up the road, so I thought it would be too good an opportunity to pass up."
As Mr Sommer retires after almost 25 years at the Rocket Street business, Mr Keen and Carly Howarth have unveiled Keen and Co Quality Cuts and are looking forward to making their own mark in the historic building.
"We're still going to leave it the same good old-fashioned butcher shop," Mr Keen said.
"We don't want to go too over the top.
"But we want to introduce a few new cuts of meat into the cabinet; offer a few different services in that way as well."
Mr Sommer said he started as a butcher in 1966 when he joined Kevin Owens' shop in William Street.
"I wasn't going very well at school," he said.
"In those days, you could leave school at 14-and-a-half or 14 and 10 months, as long as you found a trade.
"And that's basically how it came to be."
He worked on and off at various butcher shops - and had years away from the trade to work in other jobs, including construction - before he took over the ownership of the South Bathurst Butcher from Ray McCarthy and his son Matthew 24 years ago.
In terms of what he has enjoyed about having the business, Mr Sommer said it was "mostly the people".
"Especially around here because I was born and bred in South Bathurst," he said.
"I used to do a bread run as well.
"I had a baker's truck in this area as well, so I nearly knew everyone in South Bathurst at the time.
"That's when they were doing door-to-door."
Mr Keen said his beginnings in the butcher trade were similar to Mr Sommer's.
"I wasn't really that flash at school and, by the time I got to year 10, I did a few weeks of work experience and enjoyed it and thought it was time to get out of school and go and start earning a living."
He worked at the same butcher shop at Blayney for 16 years and moved into Bathurst a couple of years ago.
"I was sort of half-thinking of giving it [the butcher trade] away and doing something else because butchering is all I've ever done," he said.
"But the opportunity came up and it was just too good to pass up."
Mr Keen said he enjoys the social aspect of the job.
"I'm a bit of a chatterbox.
"I like to serve a few customers and have a laugh with a few people and a couple of beers down at the pub after."
Mr Sommer, meanwhile, doesn't have plans to go travelling, as others do when they first retire.
"I'm just going to hang about and not stop completely," he said.
"I'll be just helping out here and there at this shop and find a few things to do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.