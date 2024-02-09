Best of luck in predicting how poll plays out

A POTENTIAL boundary change for - or even the disappearance of - the seat of Calare has added a layer of complexity to what was already looming as a fascinating next federal election in this region.
Andrew Gee had enjoyed an untroubled run as the Nationals' representative in this area since he made the leap from state to federal politics in 2016 and would probably have gone into the 2025 election as an unbackable favourite.
But that was before he ensured an unhappy Christmas for the Coalition's junior partner when, on December 23, 2022, he announced that he was leaving the Nats to turn independent.
"I was once a true believer, but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," he said at the time. "I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations."
The Member for Calare has been as good as his word in the time since, speaking out on the Voice to Parliament, the Nationals' absence from Eugowra after the devastation suffered by that village in a gargantuan Mandagery Creek flood and what he sees as just the general desultory deficiencies of major party politics.
Mr Gee has talked so much that, in the eyes of some, he has managed to talk himself out of a job, particularly with his early and enthusiastic support of the Voice that ended up being so at odds with the opinions of the voters of Calare.
As the federal politics watchers of this region try to weigh up the moving pieces for the 2025 election - a well-known MP who has left his original party; a motivated Nationals who will consider the seat rightfully theirs; a Labor government that has lost friends in this region by withdrawing funding from the Great Western Highway - they might soon have to consider another equally important factor at play.
If the boundaries of the seat of Calare shift dramatically as part of a redistribution underway in NSW, then past performance in this seat might not necessarily be an indicator of future results.
When he was asked last year about his thoughts on any potential change for Calare, Mr Gee said that "it's a very uncertain business with a lot still up in the air".
They are 13 words that could well sum up the next federal poll in Bathurst - whether we are part of Calare or we slide sideways into a neighbouring seat.
