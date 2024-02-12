Inmate visit turns sour when woman is caught with 100 'bupe' strips in bra

A WOMAN has been told to deal with her trauma or risk "drowning" in it after she was caught walking the fence line of a prison armed with 100 strips of 'bupe'.
Tara Trindall, 20, of Gilmore Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to be sentenced for bringing a prohibited drug into a place of detention and having an illegal substance.
Trindall was on her way to visit an inmate at Bathurst Correctional Centre around 9am on August 19, 2023 when she was captured on footage hiding a small package in a set of bushes 80 metres from the entrance, court papers say.
Trindall went to the waiting room about 9am before she was put in a line with others for a drug detection dog, which gave a positive indication to her.
She was searched but no drugs were found, so she was allowed inside.
It was about seven minutes later when Trindall left the centre and returned to where she left the package.
Then, court papers say, she walked around the prison fence line with the drugs inside her bra before she was stopped by corrective officers.
Trindall was asked if she had anything to declare before she admitted to having Suboxone, also known as Buprenorphine.
During a search, Trindall was found with 100 'bupe' strips.
Each strip weighed 0.8 grams, coming to a total of 13.0 grams.
With police unable to attend, Correctives staff took Trindall's details before she was released.
Trindall was arrested at her home on August 23 in relation to the matter.
A "tragic" few months for Trindall brought on by a car accident in November of 2023 was put to the court by Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp, who said PTSD was something her client was battling.
"Ms Trindall needs intervention and unfortunately, she hasn't had access to that," Ms Strapp said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while Trindall was dealing with a degree of trauma, she emphasised the "need to deal with it or it will drown you".
"You are making it difficult for the court to support you," Ms Ellis said, noting Trindall had plans to relocate to Walgett.
"You will be back time and time again if you keep with drugs."
Trindall was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
