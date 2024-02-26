Hunger-driven 'stupidity': Teen gets behind the wheel for mid-morning snack

AN 18-year-old who got behind the wheel without a valid licence because he was hungry has been taken off the road for more time.
Zak Cocorelis of George Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to driving with a cancelled licence.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they took notice of a white Ford Ranger about 11.45am on November 29, 2023, court documents state.
After discovering the registered owner held a disqualified licence, police stopped the vehicle.
Police approached the driver's side window and spoke with Cocorelis, who was in the driver's seat.
The court heard he told police he didn't have his licence.
Checks by the officers showed Cocorelis had been banned from driving but his licence was later cancelled.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client had been living out of his car at the time and "wanted to get something to eat".
"He stupidly drove," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizbateh Ellis placed Cocorelis on a community correction order for one year.
He was also taken off the road for a further seven months.
