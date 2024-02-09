Vet's evidence key to outcome in Molong greyhound betting scandal

A Molong greyhound trainer accused of giving one of his dogs alcohol to affect the outcome of a race has learned his fate in Orange court.
Augustus Leslie Weekes had pleaded not guilty to corrupting a betting outcome, two counts of using corrupt conduct and information to bet on an event and communicating corrupt information to another in 2021.
The then 63-year-old was accused of nobbling greyhound Winlock Lloyd by giving it alcohol before a race and betting $1000 on another dog he was running in the same race.
Although he did bet on a different dog that did go on to win the race at Bathurst on June 14, 2021, Mr Weekes denied the allegation he gave alcohol to Winlock Lloyd, saying he'd only given him Neutradex, which he calls "liqueur".
Mr Weekes was present in Orange Local Court on Friday, February 9, 2024, where the charges against him were dismissed following a lengthy hearing which started in 2023.
Magistrate David Day found Mr Weekes to be an "unsatisfactory and unreliable witness" in a recorded interview with police and under cross examination.
However, when determining his verdict, Mr Day leaned heavily on information provided to the court by Mr Weekes' vet Dr Clare Harrison.
Dr Harrison said she had worked with the Weekes family for 13 years, mostly vaccinating dogs.
She gave evidence to the use of Neutradex in greyhound racing and said Weekes does call it "liqueur", saying it was a layman's term also used by other greyhound trainers.
Mr Day said he found it difficult to believe a member of a qualified profession would risk her career and "perjure herself for short term financial gain".
He therefore was satisfied that Mr Weekes lawfully used Neutradex.
The claims that he had given alcohol to the dog arose from an intercepted phone call between Mr Weekes and his son, fellow greyhound trainer Toby Weekes.
In the call, which was played during the hearing, Mr Weekes asked his son for advice on how to give the dog "a quiet run".
One of those tips included giving a dog 250ml of scotch with a bit of water and milk before getting to the track so the dog gets "a bit tipsy" in the legs.
In a follow-up call after the race, Weekes told his son he'd given the dog liqueur, which led to the Neutradex discussions.
However, an expert later told the court such an amount would have been equivalent to half a lethal dose for a dog of Winlock Lloyd's size and weight and would have made him unsteady and lethargic.
Although Winlock Lloyd's mouth was not swabbed he was checked before his run and didn't appear to be intoxicated.
Other evidence put forward by the prosecution was that although Winlock Lloyd was the favourite going into the maiden race, Mr Weekes tipped the other dog he bet on to other people and that dog, called Winlock Moment, won the race.
During the same race Winlock Lloyd ran up the back of another dog resulting in him coming sixth. Following the loss on June 14, Winlock Lloyds' odds blew out for his following race, also at Bathurst. Weekes backed the dog on that occasion and he won by three lengths.
While summing up the case, Mr Day said the race was a maiden, meaning none of the dogs had won a race before.
"I'm also satisfied that Winlock Lloyd was new to racing," Mr Day said.
He also said tipping a dog to another person was not illegal.
After hearing the case, Mr Day had to find the prosecution had proven the case "beyond reasonable doubt", which he did not.
"It's not about what other trainers may do or think about doing to affect the outcome of races," Mr Day said.
Mr Weekes had a good record in harness racing and greyhound racing before the charges were laid and had a lot riding on the case, particularly his reputation and his business.
The hearing began on June 20, 2023, resumed again on November 1, 2023 before concluding on Friday, February 9, 2024.
