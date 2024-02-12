Faces from the Wanderers networking lunch at the Greens on William

Members of the Bathurst football community and businesses were invited to a networking lunch hosted by the Western Sydney Wanderers.
Held at the Greens on William on Friday, February 9, the event was held in conjunction with the Bathurst Regional Council and attendees heard from Wanderers CEO Scott Hudson, Head of Women's Football Tom Sermanni and two junior players Ella Abdul-Massih and Indi Breier.
Mr Hudson spoke of the importance of making Friday night's match in Bathurst more than just a one-off and mentioned the player meet and greats and school holiday clinics the Wanderers held in the lead-up to the event as key community engagement programs.
He also spoke of the Wanderers' responsibility to engage rural areas.
Mr Sermanni, a former coach of the Matildas and the United States women's team, spoke of the rise of women's football in recent years.
Ms Abdul-Massih and Ms Breier are two break out Wanderers talents, who have both made their debuts for the senior women's team this season.
