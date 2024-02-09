Schumacher hoping for good fortune with Audi factory team

PEOPLE might joke about the Mount Panorama gods, but Brad Schumacher is a true believer who is imploring them for good fortune in this year's edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour.
With a seat in the Audi Team KFC entry and two of the world's best professional GT drivers in Markus Winkelhock and Ricardo Feller alongside him, Schumacher feels he is every chance of winning the prestigious endurance race outright if he also gets some additional good luck from the legendary mountain gods.
"I'm fortunate in that I've had a lot of success at the mountain over the years and race wins and qualified well, but by the same token I've also had some bad luck at the mountain," the Bathurst driver said.
"The mountain is very unforgiving, a lot of people talk about how you need to have the mountain gods on your side and I think there are for sure mountain gods."
This year marks the second time Schumacher has been signed by the factory Audi team to tackle the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Two years ago Schumacher was given the massive endorsement of his status as one of Australia's leading amateur GT drivers when recruited by Audi to tackle the Mount alongside Kelvin van der Linde and Nathanael Berthon.
He exceeded expectation by helping van der Linde qualify for the top 10 shootout then on race day excelled when doing difficult stints in the dark and pouring rain. However, the mountain gods were not on his side come Sunday afternoon.
A team miscalculation saw him exceed the maximum allowed driving time and they were handed a pit stop penalty. They went from potential race winners to fourth.
"You can be the best car on track all weekend long like we were in 2022, but the little one percenter mistake like exceeding the driving time cost us," he said.
"That ultimately cost us the race, we were going to win, there was no way that we could've lost it, but that penalty put us back into fourth position and for me that was really hard to take because my ultimate goal in the sport I chose to compete in is to win the Bathurst 12 Hour.
"There's no other race in this world that I'd prefer to win. There's major races all over the world like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Spa or 24 Hours of Suzuka, but for me it's the 12 Hours of Bathurst I'd like to win.
"It's my home town, I love Bathurst, I love the circuit, I love everything about it. I take this race super seriously, I train really hard, I tick all of the boxes, so I have no reason to doubt myself heading into a weekend like this.
"So fingers crossed, I get older every year but like a fine wine I get better every year. I put in the hard work so I hope I get a good result this year."
Those words make it clear just how determined Schumacher is to win a race which draws a field stacked with the elite ranks of professional GT drivers and teams.
He's under no illusion as to how tough claiming the chequered flag will be. As the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Global tour and 11 international teams on the entry list, this year's 12 Hour boasts one of the strongest fields to date.
But Schumacher knows the skill and experience of the Audi Team KFC crew plus Winkelhock and Feller is a formidable combination too.
Winkelhock is lining up for his ninth Bathurst 12 Hour and was a runner-up in the 2015 edition with Audi. In addition he's a former GT1 World Champion and four-time winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Swiss ace Feller also has prior experience at the Mount.
"I'm super happy to be teamed up with such great drivers in Ricardo Feller and Marcus Winkelhock. Both these guys have raced at Bathurst before which is really important, it gives them the Bathurst knowledge, and Marcus has come off the back of winning the 24 Hours of Dubai just two weekends ago, so he's in great form," Schumacher said.
"Back in 2022 when Ricardo drove in the sister factory Audi entry he was rapidly fast, so it's a great line up.
"Hopefully my local knowledge of Mount Panorama and my experience here at Bathurst is what the team requires to get a great result."
Local knowledge, a stellar performance in his factory debut for Audi, winning last year's GT World Challenge Australia Am Championship and two prior class podiums in the Bathurst 12 Hour are all assets Schumacher brings to the team.
They give him confidence as well.
"For me, I don't think I'm in any better position physically and mentally currently to perform for Audi at the Bathurst 12 Hour coming off the back of seven race wins and ultimately a 2023 Am Championship and also setting the lap record last year for an amateur driver around Bathurst with a 2:03.8," he said.
"I'm just as fast as the pros which is why they've decided to enter the car with me as a full pro entry. As an amateur that doesn't do it full-time, to be part of a pro team, I'm chuffed. I put a lot of time and energy into my racing and have done so for the past seven to eight years and it's fantastic to be at the pinnacle of GT motor sport here in Australia.
"When I drove for Audi in 2022 for sure I was nervous, but like anybody who continues to put all their time and effort into their chosen sport, I have only become better since then.
"I don't go into these events anymore questioning myself, I'm really entering these events now full of confidence and backing my ability to drive these cars. I'm so fortunate to be able to do this because it is anybody's dream to be able to be a driver in these events in these cars and driving for a manufacturer."
