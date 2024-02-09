Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Schumacher hoping for good fortune with Audi factory team

By Anya Whitelaw
February 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PEOPLE might joke about the Mount Panorama gods, but Brad Schumacher is a true believer who is imploring them for good fortune in this year's edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.