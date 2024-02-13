Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

He's not your average Swiftie, but he might just be Bathurst's biggest fan

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
February 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN you think of your typical Taylor Swift fan, you're probably not thinking about a 27-year-old male, standing at six feet, four inches, with a prominent moustache.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.