He's not your average Swiftie, but he might just be Bathurst's biggest fan

WHEN you think of your typical Taylor Swift fan, you're probably not thinking about a 27-year-old male, standing at six feet, four inches, with a prominent moustache.
But Scott McLennan is just that.
And, he may just be Bathurst's biggest Taylor Swift fan, if not one of her biggest fans full-stop.
His love for the popular performer, and now cultural icon, dates back to 2014, when he first heard the "sick beats" of the songs from the 1989 album as they blasted through the radio waves.
And since then, he has never looked back, and his level of fandom has grown exponentially ever since.
As a result, he will be on his way to three shows of The Eras Tour, and of those three times, he will be spending two of them with the title of VIP.
"I'm going to The Eras Tour three times and twice of those I got VIP packages for. I'm going one time in Melbourne and twice in Sydney," Mr McLennan said.
"If I could afford to go more times I would absolutely have tried to get more tickets."
But it wasn't just affording tickets that was the problem, it was also battling the queue in the Ticketek lounge to secure the highly coveted tickets.
And it was a battle that Mr McLennan took very seriously.
"The whole charade to get these tickets was so intense. I spent two days of my annual leave," he said.
"I completely took the days off just to get these tickets. I had this whole Apollo 13 style, mission control centre, and I had recruited all of my friends to try and help.
"I think I had around 20 screens on the Ticketek waiting page."
After a near-miss, he was able to secure all the tickets to see Taylor perform three times during her Australian tour.
When Mr McLennan secured his tickets, the reality then hit that he would have to find a way to fund a trip to Melbourne, plus an extended trip to Sydney, as well as paying off expensive ticket prices.
And in between all of that, he has had to fund three different Eras outfits, as well as enough beads to create hundreds of friendship bracelets to hand over to other fans during the experience.
"Currently I work full-time at headspace, and this week I'm also working pretty much a full-time job at the Panorama Hotel just behind the bar, pulling beers to literally fund this whole escapade," Mr McLennan said.
He also works casually at Veritas House in the residential units when he can find the time.
And it's all so that he can fully immerse himself in the Taylor Swift experience.
"All of January I pretty much didn't have any days off, and the only reason was to pay for these concerts and these weekends away," he said.
With three concerts to attend, Mr McLennan said that he will be representing a different era each time.
For one of these concerts, he will be stepping into his Lover era, wearing a matching pink tracksuit set, and accessorising with heart-shaped glasses.
Then, for the next concert, he will be embracing the Red era, and donning a Travis Kelce jersey, in the hopes of catching Taylor's eyes, as he will be in row three of Sydney's Accor Stadium.
And for his third and final time at The Eras Tour, he will be stepping into his cowboy boots, embracing the country lifestyle, and representing the Fearless era.
Though he won't be embracing the 1989 era with his costumes, Mr McLennan said that this album was his favourite of Taylor's impressive discography.
This album also happens to include his favourite song Out of the Woods.
And it was this album as a whole that began his love for Taylor Swift, and he has never looked back.
"I've been a fan since around 2014, and some people have made fun of me for it, but I'm never going to change who I am," he said.
According to Mr McLennan, loving Taylor Swift is easy, because she has the ability to articulate the struggles of the human experience in such eloquent ways through her songs.
As well as this, he said that the memories he has made through the years of being a fan, and the ways in which Taylor has the power to connect people, is something he will be forever grateful for.
"I've never really been very close with my older sister and recently she has gotten into Taylor Swift and it's been a really beautiful bonding experience," he said.
"I think that's what I love most about her, the shared memories I have with my friends of belting out songs."
