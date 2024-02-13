Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Best start to the year in a long time: why Bathurst businesses will benefit

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 14 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH an action packed calendar kicking off 2024, Bathurst business owners are looking to capitalise on the long list of events coming to the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.