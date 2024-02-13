Best start to the year in a long time: why Bathurst businesses will benefit

WITH an action packed calendar kicking off 2024, Bathurst business owners are looking to capitalise on the long list of events coming to the city.
Especially those running accommodation services.
Between the Bathurst Cup, Proctor Park Challenge, Women's A-League game, NRL match, Bathurst 12-Hour and 500 events, the Royal Bathurst Show and everything in between, the city is experiencing a massive economic injection.
And Bathurst Motor Inn owner Dean Meredith couldn't be happier.
"We were full with all the rest [of the hotels/motels] both weekends [of the soccer events]," he said, adding moving forward bookings are looking just as full.
"Because the 12-Hour is an annual thing, we usually are full after the previous year's event. Every year they just re-book.
"The 500's been a bit of a miss, but I think it's just because they didn't let anyone know the event was actually happening until late.
"But every weekend until April pretty much is booked out with all the different sporting events, so it's pretty amazing."
Not only do the major events in the city benefit accommodation services, but the economic footprint spreads much further.
Between visitors having to purchase food, drinks, fuel and other essentials, plus any other discretionary spends, it all injects money into Bathurst.
And mayor Jess Jennings said this is why hosting events in the city is so important, with the start of 2024 being a particularly great beginning to the year.
"2024 is shaping up to be a huge year; in fact, it's probably one of the biggest bangs to the start of the year we've had in a long, long time," Cr Jennings said.
"Bathurst council prides itself on delivering events that are absolutely deliberately aimed at creating economic activity, as well as community enjoyment of sport and other events."
And it's not just the bigger events that provide the Bathurst economy with a boost, it's the variety that are hosted throughout the year that all combine to help the city flourish.
"When you put them all together, from soccer, to NRL, to the races, to the winter festival, to some of the lesser events like the garden festivals, the Autumn Colours and the likes, it actually is a pretty big contribution that council makes," Cr Jennings said.
"Even if our belts are being tightened, we're still able to meet a very strong economic result for the local business community."
After two successful weekends featuring different soccer events, Bathurst businesses are now looking forward to what's to come.
Whether it's accommodation, pubs and restaurants, boutiques, petrol stations or almost any other business in town, owners are gearing up for a great 2024.
