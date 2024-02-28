Throwback: A look back at social events from early 2014

The time was early 2014 and there was plenty on in the Bathurst community.
The Bathurst Cup Legends Day kicked off the month at Tyers Park. The Oxford Hotel hosted Flickerfest and jazz filled the air at the Brucedale Homestead.
More than 5000 people hit Mount Panorama for Autofest and the Bathurst City Colts raised $11,080 at their Pink Stumps fundraising dinner for the McGrath Foundation.
- Crowds enjoy fun day and great racing
THERE was great racing, fashion and fun at the Bathurst Cup Legends Day at Tyers Park Racecourse.
- A memorable 80th birthday party
FAMILY and friends gathered on February 22 to be a part of Kevin Grant's 80th birthday party at the Vanilla Bean.
- Plenty of fun at the flicks
MORE than 110 people gathered at the Oxford Hotel for Flickerfest on February 28. Guests arrived at 6.30pm and enjoyed some welcome drinks and delicious nibbles while entertained by Kelly O'Donnel from Indigo Belle.
- Lawns alive with the sound of jazz
BRUCEDALE Homestead, one of the oldest family-owned properties in Australia, hosted the annual Brucedale Concert and Twilight Picnic last Sunday. The Suttor family have been welcoming people to their lawns for the concert and picnic for more than three decades.
- Pride and joy goes on show
MORE THAN 5000 people visited Mount Panorama for the third annual Valvoline Autofest. Car enthusiasts from across the state enjoyed the chance to show off their vehicles and put them to the test at the two-day festival.
- Pink cricketers raise $10k for McGrath
THERE was a sea of pink outfits at the Dudley Hotel when the Bathurst City Colts Cricket Club held their Pink Stumps fundraising dinner. Around 120 people donned pink to attend the fundraising event.
