They stepped back in time at special ball at Abercrombie House

DINNER and dancing was on the menu when a special ball was held at Abercrombie House recently.
The dancing elite from all over NSW, Canberra and Victoria gathered for a grand occasion in the magnificent ballroom at the historic house on Bathurst's outskirts.
The theme was The Great Gatsby era of the 1920s.
The ball, organised and hosted by Marlena Welch, was enjoyed by skilled old-time, ballroom, new vogue and modern dancers.
Guests were welcomed by Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan.
The music was provided by Russell and Lesley Edwards' LRE Dance from Rutherglen, who are well-known in the ballroom dancing circles for their excellent rhythm and dance times.
A three-course meal was provided by Xanthe Morgan and dancers feasted right through the evening and the following day.
The ball was followed on the Sunday by an after-the-ball dance, which concluded with a relaxed lunch.
Dance guests also enjoyed exploring Abercrombie House and the grounds.
The ball was described as a resounding success.
