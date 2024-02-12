'It's essential': locals enjoy last day of aqua park season, future unsure

THE future of the aqua park is uncertain, but what users are certain about is wanting to keep this little piece of summer paradise going.
After what Bathurst Aqua Park owner Michael Hickey deemed to be their worst year yet, the community was out in full force enjoying the last day of the park's season.
And while Mr Hickey was thrilled to see people enjoying a day at the dam, he said the future of the park is dependant on sorting out the water testing.
But seeing such an asset for a country town close down would be a real shame.
"It's great, that's why I brought it here," Mr Hickey said.
"I grew up in Lithgow, so I know what it was like growing up in a country town and that was my whole idea, to bring something back into the country that they don't have and be here over the summer break."
February 11, 2024, was the last day for locals to enjoy the aqua park this season, and there were plenty of people out making the most of the final opportunity.
Between the inflatable park, playground, paddle boarding and enjoying everything the dam has to offer, locals had plenty of options to keep them occupied.
Whether celebrating a birthday, the final day of the park's season or just a fun weekend, everyone at the dam was having a great time.
Including Boys to the Bush program coordinator Nathan Corliss who often visits the dam with clients.
Mr Corliss said having the aqua park is amazing for the region, and it would be sad to see it go.
"It's essential I think. To see all the people out here is unbelievable," he said.
"It's been unreal for us because we take our kids [clients] out here and we had a Christmas party out here at the end of last year.
"Mick and Tracey [owners] are really good. They make the boys feel really welcome."
Further updates on the future of the aqua park will be provided when the owners know more about the water testing situation.
