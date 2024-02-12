It's shaping up to be a bit of a wet week for Bathurst

IT'S shaping up to be a humid week in Bathurst, with rain and warm weather forecast for the city.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's a chance of rain each and every day until at least Sunday, February 18.
Starting on Tuesday, there's a high chance of showers in the south, medium chance elsewhere, with a maximum of 30 degrees in Bathurst.
Come Wednesday, there'll be a chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with another day peaking at 30 degrees.
On Thursday, there's a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with the temperature forecast to hit a high of 27.
A shower or two has been forecast on Friday and Saturday, with a high of 27 and 30 respectively.
There is a small chance of rain on Sunday - up to 1 millimetre - but it'll be mostly sunny, which will be great news for anyone up at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
