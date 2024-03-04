See the spectacular spectators at the sensational A-League Women's match

THE SPECTATORS have spoken, getting out and about to enjoy three major female soccer events in Bathurst.
First, On Friday, February 9, Bathurst's top footballers had the opportunity to showcase the city's talent by producing an entertaining contest at Carrington Park.
The Red and White All Stars teams played in a curtain raiser for the A-League Women's game between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets, and finished in a 1-all draw.
Then, it was time for the main event, which saw the first ever Women's A-League game in Bathurst, and was a warm welcome home for Bathurst talent Cushla Rue.
Rue, who plays for the Western Sydney Wanderers, was living the dream on the night, as her side secured a 2-1 victory over the Newcastle Jets at Carrington Park.
To finish off the weekend, the annual Proctor Park Challenge was held at the Bathurst football facility, which saw thousands of competitors from all over the state participate in the female football phenomenon.
A Western Advocate representative attended the A-League matched and snapped some photos of the spectators. Is there anybody you recognise?
