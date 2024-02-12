All the photos from a massive weekend at the Proctor Park Challenge

A BUMPER amount of teams descended on Proctor Park on Saturday and Sunday for a massive weekend of soccer.
Bathurst's home of the world game hosted the Proctor Park Challenge, an annual pre-season girl carnivals that had 120 teams competing across five age groups over two days, with teams coming from all across NSW and the ACT to compete.
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said it was a great weekend of soccer.
"This event is always a big weekend for the Bathurst District Football committee," he said.
"A big thank you to everyone that helped in the canteen, including the BDF committee, as well as volunteers from Macquarie United, Eglinton and Bathurst City Red Tops."
Gladesville Ravens took home the honours in the under 12s, defeated Macarthur FC's academy side.
In the under 14s, NWS Spirit defeated St George FC, before the latter bounced back to win the under 15s against APIA Leichhardt.
APIA took the win in the under 16s against SD Raiders, while NWS Spirit defeated the Newcastle Jets Academy in the under 18s decider.
