National brand and mystery tenant get green light to join The Gateway

NOT a single word was uttered when plans to add a national brand to a growing retail precinct in Kelso came before councillors on February 7, 2024.
For the Beacon Lighting Corporation, that silence was a sign of support, with its development application approved (DA) unanimously.
It was the corporation's second attempt to have its plans for The Gateway approved.
The DA was rejected in September, 2023 due to a lack of essential documentation that Bathurst Regional Council staff needed to make a decision on the plans.
A report presented to the February 7 council meeting indicated there had been an error in communication, as the corporation had prepared the documentation prior to the decision to reject the DA, but council staff had not received it.
Beacon Lighting Corporation requested a review of the determination, which council staff then conducted, prompting a recommendation to approve the DA.
Councillors accepted the recommendation as written, giving the corporation the green light to progress its plans for the site in Ingersole Drive.
Variations to the height of the building and the maximum signage area development standards were also permitted.
Beacon Light Corporation is permitted to construct four specialised retail premises and a 76-space car park, as well as to carry out bulk earthworks and install advertising signage for two tenants.
Two separate buildings are to be constructed facing Ingersole Drive, with building two to include three showrooms.
Beacon Lighting would be the tenant for building one, but tenants for building two have not been named.
The new businesses will add to the growing number of retailers that already call The Gateway home.
This includes Metro Petroleum, Oporto, KFC, Harris Scarfe Home, and Anaconda, with the latter two opening in late 2023.
The Gateway also has a childcare centre, which was the first business to open in the commercial precinct back in November, 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.