'We threw snow at each other at midnight': Country music star talks Bathurst memories

SINGER-SONGWRITER Adam Eckersley associates Bathurst with snow, but it will be the balmy first days of autumn when he is back in the city with his wife and fellow country music star Brooke McClymont.
Though he is claimed by Grafton, Eckersley actually spent a period of his young life on the Central Tablelands.
"I lived in Bathurst from 1985 to 1987 and it was the first time I saw snow," he said of his memories of the city.
"My dad was coming home from a rehearsal for a theatre show at 11pm and pulled me and my two brothers out of bed and we threw snow at each other at midnight.
"I can also remember going to watch my dad perform in theatre shows: West Side Story is one I can remember at the town hall.
"I can also remember playing in the autumn leaves at Machattie Park and feeding the ducks."
He retains a connection to the city.
"We still have some family friends in Bathurst, Leonie and Steve Smith," he said.
"Leonie was in the stage shows with my dad and we have all stayed in touch since then and have caught up a few times over the years."
Eckersley and McClymont are on a tour to support their latest album, Up, Down And Sideways, which received five Golden Guitar nominations and was named the 2023 ARIA best country album.
They'll be playing at Gulgong the day before Bathurst and will then have almost a week before they perform at Port Macquarie.
Asked if there was anything the two of them are hoping to see or do while they are in town, Eckersley said "we are hoping to see a sold-out show while we are in Bathurst and we are also hoping to get time to take our Ram 1500 around Mount Panorama".
And are they Bathurst 1000-watchers?
"We rarely get the chance to watch all of the Bathurst 1000 because we're usually travelling, but we enjoy catching up on the highlights," he said.
"I have been to the race a few times as a young fella; we love cars."
Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont will play at Panthers Bathurst on Saturday, March 2.
Tickets are available through the Panthers Bathurst website or through the Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley website.
YOU never know what a visiting author, musician or singer might say when they are asked if they have a memory of - or association with - Bathurst or the region.
Here are a few:
Country music star Jason Owen: "Growing up in the Central West, I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time in Bathurst playing sport as a kid and also shooting clay targets at Mount Panorama. Bathurst has one of the best clay target clubs with the most incredible views."
The Waifs' guitarist and vocalist Josh Cunningham (ahead of a gig at BMEC in August 2023): "On the Beautiful You tour a few years back, we were having a wonderful show at the Bathurst Entertainment Centre - apart from some intermittent technical glitches that had punctuated the night. A couple of songs from the end of the set, the PA system stopped working altogether, so we all unplugged and came to the front of the stage - as close as we could be to the crowd - and finished the set out completely acoustic with our drummer Dave tapping his brushes on the upright bass."
Author Gabbie Stroud (ahead of an appearance at Bathurst Library): "I remember driving back to Canowindra from Millthorpe and being astonished by all the mice on the road. During that time - late May, early June - there was a mouse plague. I'd never experienced that before."
Guitar legend Ian Moss (ahead of a 2018 gig at BMEC): "I have fond memories of the early days with Cold Chisel, including playing on a stage set up inside the Mount Panorama racetrack. I have done the hot lap a few times at Mount Panorama. I have also played, with Cold Chisel, at Bathurst jail."
