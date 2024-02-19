'We threw snow at each other at midnight': Country music star talks Bathurst memories

The Waifs' guitarist and vocalist Josh Cunningham (ahead of a gig at BMEC in August 2023): "On the Beautiful You tour a few years back, we were having a wonderful show at the Bathurst Entertainment Centre - apart from some intermittent technical glitches that had punctuated the night. A couple of songs from the end of the set, the PA system stopped working altogether, so we all unplugged and came to the front of the stage - as close as we could be to the crowd - and finished the set out completely acoustic with our drummer Dave tapping his brushes on the upright bass."

