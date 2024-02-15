Were you at the Bathurst Aqua Park on its final day of the season?

FEBRUARY 11, 2024, was the last day for Bathurst locals and visitors to enjoy the Aqua Park this season, and there were plenty of people making the most of this final opportunity.
Between the inflatable park, playground, paddle boarding and enjoying everything Ben Chifley Dam has to offer, locals had plenty of options to keep them occupied.
Whether celebrating a birthday, the final day of the park's season or just out to enjoy a fun weekend, everyone at the dam was having a great time with friends and family.
Bathurst Aqua Park owner Michael Hickey said sadly it's been a season filled with a lot of setbacks, but seeing everyone out enjoying the final day was great.
"It's been good, everyone has come out to enjoy the last day," he said.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow ventured out to the Aqua Park and grabbed some photos of the faces enjoying a day out.
