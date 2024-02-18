Latest fish fingerling release a means to 'catch two fish with one hook'

MORE than 6000 juvenile Murray cod and golden perch fingerlings were released into the Macquarie River on Friday, February 9, all as a way to proverbially catch two fish with one hook.
This latest drop has resulted in a total of 30,000 fingerlings released into the river over three years, and was the third time a release of this nature has taken place in Bathurst.
And it's all thanks to the Bathurst RSL Fishing Club and NSW Fisheries, as a means to increase recreational fishing to the area, all while reducing the population of feral European carp and redfin.
This has been run alongside the annual Carp Blitz, which has been a staple in the Bathurst calendar for several years, and helps to control the number of invasive species in the river, while allowing the native fish populations to thrive.
The 6000 fingerlings, which were provided from the Narrabri Fish Farm, and released near the Eglinton bridge, were funded from the annual Carp Blitz, and the gold coin donations provided from participants.
So far, the initiative has been extremely successful.
There have been reports that some of the fish released three years ago, have now reached up to 50 centimetres in length.
And according to some of the latest statistics, there are Murray cod and golden perch weighing in at around 50 pounds that have moved upstream, right up to the Chifley Dam Wall.
With the increase in size of the native populations, this, in turn, reduces the number of introduced species, as the native fish act as natural predators to both carp and redfin.
