Faces at the Kites for Gaza event at Learmonth Park raising awareness

COMMUNITY members from Bathurst belonging to the group 'Central West NSW for Palestine', have been raising awareness around the conflict in the Middle East.
The group hosted an event called Kites for Gaza at Learmonth Park on February 11, 2024.
Members of the group and the wider community made their way down to the oval and launched their kites into the sky, all to raise awareness around the children who have sadly been killed as part of the conflict in Gaza, Palestine.
Kate DeMaere, a spokesperson for the group, said the event was part of their peaceful action in expressing their concern for the situation.
"We are adding our voice to and raising awareness of the call for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip, to prevent further casualties and allow for humanitarian aid to the survivors of bombing," Ms DeMaere said.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the kite flying event and captured some of the faces showing their support.
