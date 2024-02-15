Perthville residents to get a workout with this new feature

IT'S been years in the making and now Perthville residents have a new way to keep active within their own town.
The town's new four fitness station was officially opened by the Perthville Development Group and Bathurst MP Paul Toole on Friday, February 9, which will provide 13 exercise options.
The Perthville Development Group was the driving force behind the new project and vice president Dr John Troller said the new equipment is a fantastic boost for the town.
"A number of people have been using it, when they do their walks or runs around Perthville," he said.
"It's already proving to be something valuable to the community and it's just a start of Perthville Development Group's to augment our facilities in the hall and in the village square."
Mr Troller believes the project was a worthwhile one to pursue because it's for all of the community.
"It's freely available and it's promoting health within Perthville residences and anybody else who wants to use it," he said.
"It has a number of great assets, which are recognised as valuable by our committee and by the general residents of Perthville."
The project was funded by a NSW Government grant at the cost of $146,450.
"Perthville is a growing area of the Bathurst region, and the additional facilities will make this an even better place to live," Bathurst MP Paul Toole said.
The new fitness stations are located next to the tennis courts, next to Tenison Woods Avenue.
