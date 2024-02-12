I don't want an ill wind to bring division to Oberon | Letter

ON February 6, 2024, a group of us from Oberon got up early and set off south across the Abercrombie River to our capital city, passing on our travels clusters of motionless wind towers.
In all other respects, the countryside was glorious: misty vistas of bright green fields, and Lake George was as full as I have ever seen it.
I was going to Canberra to offer my wholehearted support to the rally held by the National Rational Energy Network (NREN).
There was a long list of speakers at the rally, including many politicians.
However, it was listening to the stories of everyday people who had come from all over Australia that was most striking to me.
Many have had their lives turned upside down by renewable energy projects.
Perhaps most shocking was Caroline from North Queensland, who described the destruction caused by wind tower development in rainforests of the Atherton Tablelands.
And who is paying for all this? Just look at your power bill to find out.
Whenever wind corporations ride into town, there is inevitably division - there are always winners and losers.
I do not want this division to come to Oberon.
No-one can blame landholders and contractors for wanting to make a buck, but looking at the big picture, current government energy policy seems to be a total shambles.
I therefore fully support NREN's call for a full senate inquiry into this mess and a more rational and fair energy policy in general.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.