Doctors thought she'd never walk or talk again. These days, she's an artist

WHEN Annemaree Langford was recovering from a brain aneurysm, which saw her spend two Christmases in hospital, she never thought she would be able to paint again.
The idea of her own art being featured in an exhibition was so far away from the reality she was living, but now that very thing is about to happen.
She will be among a handful of artists to have their work included in the upcoming Studio A exhibition, which is all about "inclusive art, from all walks of life".
Twenty seven years ago, Ms Langford, who was aged in her 30s, went to work like any other day.
She was standing in The Oxford Hotel talking to her boss when all of a sudden she collapsed.
The cause? A brain aneurysm.
She spent two Christmases in hospital, with the prognosis for the rest of her life very grim.
It was a harrowing experience.
Ms Langford was able to hear and comprehend everything that was going on around her, but she could not move or make a sound.
"They thought I would be a vegetable for the rest of my life," she said.
"I knew exactly what was going on, and there was nothing I could do, because I couldn't do anything about it. I was bedridden."
One day, her father came to her bedside, and while he was holding her hand she managed to squeeze his finger with her thumb and index finger.
"He rang the nurse, 'She's moving, she's moving!'," Ms Langford recalled.
She had to undergo intensive rehabilitation to re-learn everything, including how to walk and talk again.
"They thought I'd be a vegetable and I'd be in a wheelchair forever, not being able to feed myself and not being able to do anything," she said.
"Look at me now. I'm doing everything.
"It pays to be stubborn. I was really determined."
Over time, she was able to build up the strength to create art again, something she had loved to do since she was a teenager.
She was "elated" the first time she was able to put paint to canvas again.
For Ms Langford, creating art - be it through painting, sculpting or colouring in - is very therapeutic.
She takes every opportunity she can to work on her craft, saying not only is it something she enjoys, but it helps to take her mind off things.
"I started in high school. I went to Dio Catholic Girls High School and I was asked did I want to do cooking or art, and I've been doing it ever since," she said.
"I can do clay, I can do water colours, I can do a lot of things with art and I am so loving it.
"It makes me happy, it takes your mind off things that are worrying you, and I love it. Love, love, love it. Couldn't think of anything else to do but paint."
The art exhibition has been developed by Safe Hands and art therapist Kaelene Masters, who runs the Quiet Mind art therapy program in the region.
The purpose of the exhibition is to showcase people who struggle to get their artwork seen in mainstream exhibitions, including neurodivergent people, the homeless, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people who have acquired brain injuries.
Ms Langford falls into the latter category, and to have the opportunity to exhibit the things she has created means: "I can do this. This is mine, it's all mine, and I'm very proud of it."
Ten artists will be featured in the exhibition, with the artwork to be available for purchase.
"For them, it's a very positive thing," Ms Masters said.
Opening night for the exhibition will be from 6pm to 8pm on February 28, 2024 in the Wattle Foyer at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The exhibition will then run for two weeks, to be open during BMEC operating hours.
