Wot's the news? Bathurst has made the town of the year list

BATHURST has made the top five of a tourism list that could only accommodate Orange in the lower reaches last year.
Travel app Wotif's annual Aussie Town of the Year Awards use factors including accommodation quality, affordability, traveller satisfaction and trending traveller interest to create a top 10.
Albury topped last year's list and Orange came in ninth, while Bendigo has finished in number one spot this year and Bathurst is at number five.
Bathurst Regional Council expects this year's result to provide a tourism boost to the region as Wotif data shows that previous years have resulted in substantial exposure for the winning destinations.
Mayor Jess Jennings said the award was a tremendous achievement and recognition for the achievements of the local tourism industry and of the commitment of council's tourism and events staff.
"Tourism has been a strong focus for Bathurst Regional Council, with the sector contributing approximately $383 million to the local economy in 2022," he said.
"It is an honour for Bathurst to be named as a top 10 winner for 2024, with this award showing that Bathurst has continued to evolve as a must-visit destination."
Cr Jennings said travel research commissioned by Wotif in conjunction with the awards suggests that cultural heritage is an important factor when people decide where to travel within Australia.
"Council's tourism team based at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre have worked hard to ensure that our outstanding heritage assets and experiences are promoted as a major part of our destination's offering," he said.
"When combined with the region's signature events, this provides a year-round compelling reason to visit and to stay, and to see this recognised is extremely satisfying."
Wotif's Sarah King said Australian travellers "are driven by a curiosity to experience the world around them and it's fantastic to see that pursuit of discovery leading many to find culture close to home".
COUNCIL said the result continues a strong run of wins for Bathurst following the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre taking home the gold award at the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards, the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail winning silver and the Bathurst Winter Festival bronze.
Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, as the NSW winner, is a finalist at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards to be held in Darwin on Friday, March 15.
Bathurst is described by Wotif as having a "wealth of history and heritage to experience, including visiting authentic gold rush villages and gold panning".
