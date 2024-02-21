Ex-Matildas boss believes pro clubs have a duty to country areas

A FORMER Matildas coach believes A-League clubs have a responsibility to help unearth the next soccer superstar in rural areas.
Tom Sermanni, who twice served as coach of the Australia women's football team from 1994-1997 and 2005-2012, is now the Head of Women's Football at the Western Sydney Wanderers.
Speaking to the Western Advocate before the Wanderers' match in Bathurst earlier this month, Sermanni described country areas as extremely important and believes his club has a role to play in finding the next Matilda.
"I think that's up to clubs like us to better engage the country areas," he said.
"I think we need to be prepared to spend more time in the country. We need to be prepared to put programs out in the country and we need to be prepared to engage with the country."
The Central West boasts two Matildas in Cowra's Ellie Carpenter and Grenfell's Clare Hunt, who were both involved in Australia's run to the semi-finals at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil.
Both played for Sermanni's Wanderers at one stage during their careers (Hunt only left the club at the start of the season for a lucrative deal in France).
"Some of the best athletes, not just in football, have come from a small country town," he said.
"I think the benefits coming from a small country town is that you play a lot of different sports and if you're a female, you usually play with the boys.
"It just shows how important the country area is for football. We don't utilise it well enough."
With Bathurst over two hours away from the Wanderers' headquarters in Blacktown, getting to an A-League game is not an every-day luxury.
So having a game in the Central West region is a great opportunity for soccer fans.
Bathurst has only hosted one regular season A-League match, that being a men's fixture between Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets back in January 2012.
Mudgee has also hosted three A-League matches in the past six years, all of them men's matches.
Sermanni believes matches in country areas can help inspire aspiring athletes.
"It's a great chance, particularly young people who have an ambition in sport, to go out and see players at that highest level and be inspired to play at that level," he said.
"It's also an opportunity for people to come see a match, which they may not get a chance to see very often in a town like Bathurst and see players aspire to."
A crowd of 3873 ultimately turned up to see the Wanderers come from behind to defeat Newcastle 2-1 in the round 16 A-League Women's fixture in Bathurst on Friday, February 9.
It was a record attendance for a stand-alone Wanderers match.
During Sermanni's last spell at the Matildas, he coached Australia to the quarter finals of the 2007 and 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup.
But back in those days, the Matildas barely got the attention the current team does.
Sermanni said the past few years have been a "watershed moment" for the Matildas.
"The Matildas are now the most recognisable sporting brand in Australia," he said.
"That would've been unheard of two years ago, let alone 10 years ago.
"I think the key difference from now to 10 years ago, there's a real proper professional pathway for players.
"You go back 10-12 years ago, when players finished playing and some would have to finish early, because they would have to go back to their careers to pay rent or the mortgage.
"That side of the game has improved, but it's improved quicker than anybody could have imagined."
Sermanni has also coached the United States and New Zealand women's sides, as well as Canberra Croatia, Canberra Cosmos and Sydney Olympic in the old National Soccer League.
