Love a good show, festival, mural or exhibition? Well, you're in luck

Art and music lovers are spoiled for choice: (clockwise from top left) Fast Cars returns with three nights at BMEC; Inside This Box is a popular group show at The Corner Store Gallery Orange; Love Notes is heartwarming local theatre for Valentine's Day at BMEC; Bathurst's Sophie Jones joins others for The Album Show: Creedence Clearwater Revival at Keystone 1889; The Banjo Paterson Poetry Festival will feature more than 20 events, starting Saturday, February 17.