Love a good show, festival, mural or exhibition? Well, you're in luck

ART is the best love. The heartwarming love. The full-of-feeling love. The makes-you-laugh love. The fun love. The forever love.
Our hearts can be warmed by great music, a favourite book, a good laugh in a public place, or an artwork that means something to us.
Arts OutWest's What's On calendar is full of art to love this week - or places to take a loved one (or maybe just someone you're trying to impress).
Hot tips include:
ON tonight, Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, it's a one-night only show of music, poetry and love letters performed by some of our local professional actors and musicians.
Using material sourced from our own community (yes, you can contribute!), the show will celebrate the highs and lows of falling in love, being in love and losing love.
It's suitable for couples and singles and groups of friends.
Call 6333 6161.
TO pay tribute to this iconic body of work, The Album Show has put together a killer band to play all the hits, featuring Bathurst-based Sophie Jones on guitar and vocals, Michael Carpenter on guitar and vocals, and with Sydney-based Charlie Lee on bass, and Russell Crawford on drums.
The show will be performed on Saturday, February 17 at 6pm at Keystone 1889 Bathurst.
THE sold-out smash-hit of 2023 returns in 2024 as part of Superfest.
It's a riotous musical romp about winners and losers, lovers and fighters and what happens when the will to win spins us out of control and away from the ones we love!
It will be on Monday, February 19 to Wednesday, February 21 at 7.30pm at BMEC.
OPENING today, Wednesday, February 14, and running to February 24 at The Corner Store Gallery Orange, this extremely popular group show is back for another year and this time they've turned it into a prize - show your love and vote for your favourite.
It will be open Wednesday to Sunday.
THE official opening of the Eureka mural will be held tomorrow, Thursday, February 15, from 6-8pm in Martin Lapin Lane (the laneway to Coles), Bathurst.
Over the last four months, the Bathurst community has enjoyed watching this huge wall in a nondescript alleyway in the CBD come to life.
A beastly 40 metre by eight metre wall, previously covered in the decay of an old common ivy and some tired signs, has been awakened by the jaw-dropping talent of Bathurst's own Calum Hotham.
THE festival, to be held in Orange, Yeoval and surrounding villages, will begin with a celebration of Banjo's birthday on Saturday, February 17 and run through to Sunday, February 25.
There will be about 20 events over that time and at least seven opportunities for walk-up performances in pubs, wineries and open air at breakfast.
The full program is here.
REGIONAL Arts Australia's National Regional Arts Fellowship is now open (closes March 10, 2024).
These provide guaranteed income for regional artists and arts workers to develop work, skills, networks, or research.
Six fellowships will be awarded in 2024 - including to artists early in their careers - with a total funding pool of $100,000.
More information is on the Regional Arts Australia website.
Are you a great mentor? Horizons is a creative industries career launch pad for young people.
The Regional Arts NSW Network is now calling for creatives to become a mentor in this exciting project.
The project will run over 18 months and will support a total of 75 young people from across NSW.
Participants will be connected with an experienced mentor from their chosen field who is based in regional NSW. Mentors will be paid.
