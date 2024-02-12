Shade, farm income, fewer emissions: What's not to like about Glanmire plan? | Letter

I DON'T understand the opposition to the Glanmire solar farm proposal.
There are serious advantages to solar farms over coal and gas fired power stations.
They reduce the level of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.
They are much cheaper to build and run, which means lower electricity prices in the medium to long term, they are low to the ground and so less visible than tall chimneys and concrete cooling towers and they provide a steady stream of farm income, independent of droughts.
As solar farms on grazing country are relatively new, there has been some concern about reduced productivity.
Experience is starting to show that solar farms can increase farm productivity as the solar panels provide shade for sheep and grasses while increasing moisture to the ground and grasses because of condensation from the panels.
Look at any stock in a paddock on a hot summer's day and they are gathered under trees for the coolness of the shade.
Solar panels provide much more shade than a few scattered trees in a paddock and so animal welfare is improved.
Healthy and happy sheep means greater wool and meat production, which is good for farm income.
Australia needs to quickly reduce our carbon dioxide emissions and many of our ageing coal power stations will be closing in the next decade due to end of life and maintenance costs.
It makes sense to replace them with cheaper renewable energy sources and big batteries.
Solar farms can play an important part in our transition of the energy sector.
