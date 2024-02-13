Mawhinney set to take on familiar faces in representative contests

IF there's one player among the Group 10 ranks who knows what to expect from this weekend's representative fixture against Group 11 it's Aaron Mawhinney.
The St Pat's forward is one of four Saints selected for Saturday's upcoming games against Group 11 and Castlereagh at Wellington's Kennard Park.
The former Forbes Magpies junior and under 18s premiership-winning captain made his first appearance in Saints colours during the 2021 Western Under 21s competition.
Since then he's been a staple of the Pat's forward pack, mostly in the number 13, and is looking forward to helping the Bathurst club try and reach another Peter McDonald Premiership finals series.
But before that can happen he will make his representative debut for Group 10.
Mawhinney will come up against several players he faced during his dual premiership winning day back in 2018, such as Jordie Madden, Jarryn Powyer, Alex Ronayne, Corey Cox and Tom Stimpson.
One of his former Magpies teammates from that day, Jake Haddrill, is also among the Group 11 side.
"It doesn't feel too weird [playing for Group 10]. The weirder thing is being selected, if I'm being honest," Mawhinney said.
"I haven't played in a Group 11 team since 2018, so it's not too strange for me. This will be my fourth year with St Pat's and this is my home now."
If there's a quality Mawhinney sees in the Group 11 team that his side needs to look out for it's spontaneity.
"The Group 11 boys have always had a bit of an ad-lib style about their footy," he said.
"They like to throw the ball around a lot, and there's a couple of freakish players over in Group 11. They'll be hard to contain but we're looking forward to the challenge."
Three of the St Pat's players selected in the side - Mawhinney, Nick Booth and Caleb Wardman - weren't involved in last year's representative games while the other, Mitch Andrews, was a part of the Group 11 team who were 28-6 victors over Group 10 at Blayney.
Mawhinney said it's great to see several of his teammates also receive the call up.
"It's a quality team there. Like I said, I'm a bit shocked to get the call myself, but it's great to see a couple of other Pat's guys in there as well," he said.
"I know there's a couple of guys in our side who have been knocking on the door for a little while now, and they can't wait to get the opportunity.
"I'm feeling optimistic about the year ahead. We've got a new coach [at St Pat's] and we'll look to build on what we've been doing over the last couple of years, and we've had some good signings, so hopefully there's exciting times ahead."
Bathurst Panthers are also strongly represented in the Group 10 side through Jake and Jed Betts, Riley Cheshire, Tom Lemmich, McCoy White and Josh Merritt.
Group 10 takes on Group 11 at 12pm and then faces Castlereagh at 1pm.
