In response to criticism, those behind hospital project say there are many ways to have a say

HEALTH Infrastructure says community sessions being held this week will be just one way in which the people of Bathurst can have their say on the $200 million redevelopment of the city's hospital.
It comes after a media release sent out on Monday morning revealed new images for the proposed redevelopment and announced four new community consultation sessions to be held over Tuesday and Thursday, February 13 and 15.
By putting the media release out before 11am on a Monday before a first community consultation session at 9am the next day, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said he wondered whether "they're hoping that nobody will come".
The Western Advocate contacted Health Infrastructure - which builds healthcare facilities in the state - about the state member's criticism.
In response, a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said a range of consultation activities "are taking place to gather essential community input and feedback on the schematic design" for the $200m hospital project.
"Four community information sessions will be held this week at locations across Bathurst, and briefings with staff, clinicians and key stakeholders are being carried out from today," the spokesperson said.
"Information about the consultation activities is being promoted on various platforms, including online, social media, email, and letterbox drops to surrounding neighbourhoods.
"The community is also encouraged to share their feedback on the schematic design by participating in an online survey, which will remain open until Friday, February 23, 2024."
The spokesperson said extensive consultation "with a broad range of stakeholders, staff and the community has been essential to the planning and design of the redevelopment and this feedback is being considered as part of the planning process".
Mr Toole - who was deputy premier when the $200m hospital project was announced in mid-2022, but whose NSW Coalition has since lost government - said he was surprised by the consultation session timing.
"Very little notice has been given to the community, so you've got to start asking the question as to how much community input are they really going to be listening to," he said.
He asked whether the NSW Government was "looking at genuine consultation or is it just health [the health department] ticking a box to say that they've consulted?".
Meanwhile, as he did in April 2023, when NSW Labor was freshly in power, Mr Toole raised the spectre of the hospital redevelopment of about 15 years ago, when problems with the new facility were being reported only days after the opening.
A MULTI-STAGE redevelopment of Dubbo Hospital has been ongoing for a number of years.
Stages one and two - worth $91 million and which included new operating theatres, a renal dialysis unit and a refurbished main hospital entry and upgraded infrastructure, including car parking - opened in early 2016.
Stages three and four - worth $150 million and which featured a new three-storey clinical building, including an emergency department, ambulatory care centre, critical care floor, as well as a new front of house for the hospital - opened in March 2022.
Closer to Bathurst, a $110 million redevelopment of Cowra Hospital has had a main works contractor appointed.
The new hospital will be built behind the existing hospital and is expected to be operating in 2025.
FEEDBACK on the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment can be provided via the project website www.bathurstredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au, by contacting the project team on email HI-Bathurst@health.nsw.gov.au or phone 9978 5432.
Community information sessions:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.