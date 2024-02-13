'We've got the team to do it': Goldminers 14s make a statement in round one

THEY might be one of the younger sides in their age group but the Bathurst Goldminers under 14s girls team have marked themselves as the team to watch.
The team were the only Goldminers side to win all four of their matches across the opening round of the 2024 Western Junior League competition, sending them to the top of Pool B.
Goldminers picked up wins over Leeton Eagles Green (38-31) and hosts Griffith Demons (59-22) on the Saturday before returning the next day to beat the Narrandera Knights (71-17) and Dubbo Rams (52-32).
Bathurst coach Jade Pheils said the four results, in particular the result against their biggest Central West rivals Dubbo, bodes well for the remaining rounds.
"I think Dubbo are our biggest threat for the rest of the season. We won by 20 but I thought they were a much stronger opponent [than Leeton]. They're someone we've got to watch for the rest of the year," she said.
"I'm really proud of the girls. Zoe Burton, Kendall Ball and myself are our coaches, and we've got every confidence in the girls that they can go right the way through. We've got the team to do it."
Even with a lot of bottom-age players in the squad Pheils said the team has the capability to beat anyone on their day.
"The majority of the girls are only 12 but we're putting a lot of expectation on the girls to learn the game and start playing the game as older players do," she said.
"We're very excited about them. They've got the talent, we're just trying to fine tune their skills so they become great basketballers as well."
It wasn't just one player putting up big numbers across the two days.
Charli Burton produced a pair of 17-point efforts and Lara Glasgow also put up 17 against Dubbo, but four different players all reached double digits in the big win over the Knights.
"I'm very proud of that fact. We build our standard right from the bottom up. We don't just push our better players forward," Pheils said.
"They're all achieving great things and they're building up a lot of confidence as well.
"We're really excited for the second round [at Bathurst]. We'll play Dubbo again in our second Saturday game, so that'll be a big one."
The under 14s weren't the only Goldminers side to get off to an encouraging start this year.
All of the Goldminers' under 12s and 14s boys sides dropped just one game each, as did the 16s and 18s boys division one teams.
Bathurst plays host to part of the second round fixtures on March 9 and 10, along with Lithgow and Griffith.
